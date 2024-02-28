Beats’ Studio Buds+ are currently $40 off

A new deal has arrived that’s worth considering.

On Amazon, Apple-owned Beats’ Studio Buds+ are currently on sale for $40 off at $189, representing a 17 percent discount.

The Beats Studio Buds+ feature Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Modes that are a notable improvement over their predecessor, the Buds+. They offer 36 hours of total battery life, including 27 hours from the charging case and up to nine hours from the earbuds. The charging case features a USB-C slot. Additionally, the Studio Buds+ are IPX4-rated and are sweat and water-resistant.

The Buds+ are available in ‘Black/Gold,’ ‘Ivory’ and the Nothing-inspired ‘Transparent’ colorway.

