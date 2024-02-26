fbpx
Android users can now add handwritten notes to Google Docs, access Spotify casting controls

Google is also rolling out a beta feature allowing Android users to chat with Gemini in Messages

Google has rolled out several updates for Android users, and all of them are available in Canada.

One of the most interesting is Google Docs markups.

The feature allows Android phone and tablet users to add handwritten annotations to a Doc. People can use their finger or a stylus to complete the task and pick from several tools, including different pen colours and highlighters. Not only is this a cool feature to personalize documents, but it also allows users to write out notes by hand.

Image credit: Google

Other new updates include using Android Auto to summarize large text while driving, and the ability to listen to Spotify without interruptions.

Android users will see Spotify Connect devices under the output switcher when playing media on the platform, allowing them to switch between devices. The output switcher was previously reserved for YouTube Music.

Canadians will also be able to access a beta feature allowing them to chat with Gemini, the company’s AI model, in Google Messages on an Android phone. Users can draft messages, brainstorm ideas, or “have a fun conversation,” Google notes in a blog post.

Source: Google

