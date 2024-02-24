Where to stream Starship Troopers in Canada

Over the past several days, you may have seen a lot of chatter about something called Helldivers 2.

It’s a third-person multiplayer shooter from PlayStation and developer Arrowhead Studios, and it’s quickly become extremely popular. You can read our full review to find out why.

The success of Helldivers has also driven many people to search for Starship Troopers, the 1997 cult classic Paul Verhoeven film from which it draws its tongue-in-cheek space soldier propaganda humour. The creative director of Helldivers 2 even shared a screenshot showing spikes in online interest in Starship Troopers amid the release of the game, calling it “incredible.”

Naturally, then, you may also want to watch Starship Troopers, either as an avid Helldivers 2 player or even just a general fan of movies. The film sees a patriotic infantry unit heading to an alien planet to defeat brain-sucking bugs.

Starship Troopers stars Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Clancy Brown, Seth Gilliam, Patrick Muldoon and Toronto’s Michael Ironside.

If you’re looking to watch in Canada, you have a few options: the film is streaming on Netflix and Starz (through $5.99/month Crave and Prime Video add-ons). Of course, you can also rent or purchase it on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

Helldivers 2, meanwhile, is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Image credit: TriStar Pictures