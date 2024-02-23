Skull and Bones and Google Stadia are a match made in mediocre heaven

In a strange turn of events, Stadia, Google’s defunct game streaming platform, continues to live on through Ubisoft’s very average pirate game Skull and Bones.

Here’s the deal: Just before Google shut down Stadia’s servers, the company allowed Stadia controller owners to convert the gamepad into a Bluetooth gamepad, giving the now useless accessory a new purpose.

As first spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @ray3473, there’s an official Stadia controller overlay in Ubisoft’s pirate title in the ‘Settings’ menu under ‘Gamepad Visual Override.’ Turning this setting to ‘Stadia’ brings the dead game streaming service’s gamepad overlay to the title, including the controller’s unique menu buttons.

Given Skull and Bones was supposed to come to Stadia (Ubisoft is one of the few publishers that really supported the streaming service), it makes sense that this feature would appear in the final version of the pirate title, even if Ubisoft’s official documentation for the game doesn’t mention the Stadia gamepad as a supported accessory.

While Google’s Stadia controller conversion program was only supposed to be available for a few months, the tech giant eventually extended it for another year.

I’ve been playing Skull and Bones quite a bit over the last few days. While I’m having a good time with the title and I’m glad it’s finally released, even I have to admit that its entirely ship-focused gameplay is often exceedingly average (and I love boats). I’ll have more about Skull and Bones on MobileSyrup in the coming days.

