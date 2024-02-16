Air Canada has to pay for mistake made by chatbot, B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal rules

Air Canada has been ordered to pay a passenger hundreds of dollars in damages after its chatbot gave incorrect advice, resulting in expanded costs.

In November 2022, passenger Jake Moffatt booked a flight from Vancouver to Toronto after the death of his grandmother. Moffatt used the chatbot on Air Canada’s website while researching his flight. The chatbot pointed Moffatt to the airline’s bereavement fares, stating the fare could apply up to three months after issuing the ticket.

“If you need to travel immediately or have already travelled and would like to submit your ticket for a reduced bereavement rate, kindly do so within 90 days of the date your ticket was issued by completing our Ticket Refund Application form,” a screenshot response included in the ruling from the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal reads.

This response also included a link with details of the airline’s rules on bereavement travel. The linked page states the bereavement policy doesn’t apply retroactively.

Moffatt relied on the information the chatbot supplied, the ruling states, paying $1,630.36 for the roundtrip when they should have paid $949.48.

Air Canada argued it couldn’t be held responsible for information a representative, including a chatbot, shares, a claim tribunal member Christopher Rivers rejected.

“It should be obvious to Air Canada that it is responsible for all the information on its website,” Rivers wrote in the ruling. “It makes no difference whether the information comes from a static page or a chatbot.”

He further noted the airline didn’t take appropriate action to ensure its chatbot provided accurate information.

The tribunal has ordered Air Canada to pay Moffatt $812.02 in damages and fees.

Image credit: Air Canada

Source: B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal