Pixel Watch February 2024 update rolling out with security patches

Google’s Pixel phones just got the February 2024 update, and now the search giant’s smartwatches are up next.

The February 2024 Pixel Watch update is starting to roll out now, but there’s not much to be excited about here. The patch notes shared by Google are relatively light, with the company saying only that the update “includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.”

An accompanying link to the Pixel Watch security bulletins page lists the February 2024 bulletin as “coming soon,” so we’re not even sure what security patches the update covers. You can check it out yourself here, and eventually, Google will have the bulletin available.

To get the update, you’ll want to head to the Settings app on your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, scroll down to the bottom and tap ‘System’ then ‘System updates.’ If you see a screen saying your watch is up to date, but it doesn’t have the February update installed, you can tap the screen repeatedly to make it check for and download the latest update.

Source: Google Via: Android Police