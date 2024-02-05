Semafor to use AI to report news under partnership with Microsoft

Microsoft and Semafor are partnering to use generative AI in news stories.

The result is a breaking news feed called Signal. In a post on its website, Semafor said journalists would use tools from Microsoft and OpenAI to report on stories from around the world in multiple languages.

“When tapping into these AI research tools, our editors then evaluate and verify sources, compose summaries, and clearly cite and link readers to the original information,” Semafor noted. “We’ll bring you the best of the world’s reporting, succinctly summarized and clearly organized.”

According to The Financial Times, Microsoft is providing a “substantial” sum to sponsor the project under the tech giant’s push to create “newsrooms of the future,” which it has been inching towards over the last few years.

Microsoft is also collaborating with The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, The Online News Association, and The GroundTruth Project on other AI initiatives.

“Through these new programs, we are helping these organizations identify and refine the procedures and policies to use AI responsibly in newsgathering and business practices, helping train a new generation of reporters on best uses of AI and identify ways AI can help create efficient business practices and help build sustainable newsrooms for generations to come,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

The news comes as Microsoft and OpenAI face a lawsuit from The New York Times. The publication argues the companies used its articles to build their AI models, leading to copyright infringement.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Semafor, Microsoft Via: Engadget, The Financial Times