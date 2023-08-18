Microsoft removes article telling tourists to visit Ottawa Food Bank ‘on an empty stomach’

Anyone looking for an example of a failed AI-generated news story doesn’t need to look further than Microsoft.

An article published on msn.com directed tourists visiting Canada’s capital to the Ottawa Food Bank. The article was titled “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!”

Paris Marx, host of the Tech Won’t Save Us podcast, pointed out the blunder on Twitter X. While Microsoft has pulled the article, The Verge included a screenshot of the recommendation in its reporting.

Microsoft is really hitting it out of the park with its AI-generated travel stories! If you visit Ottawa, it highly recommends the Ottawa Food Bank and provides a great tip for tourists: “Consider going into it on an empty stomach.” https://t.co/7bvGemDad2 — Paris Marx (@parismarx) August 17, 2023

The article listed the food bank third and included a short description under its logo, recommending visitors “consider going into it on an empty stomach.”

Microsoft laid off dozens of journalists in 2020 in order to implement a news cycle run by AI. That move clearly has had its consequences.

The demand for food banks has increased across Canada over the years, something the Ottawa Food Bank has experienced firsthand. According to reporting from the CBC, the organization had to move to a larger location to cater to rising demand, as visits increased by 85 percent since 2019.

“The ‘empty stomach’ line is clearly insensitive and didn’t pass by a [human] editor,” Samantha Koziara, Ottawa Food Bank’s communications manager, told The Verge. “I don’t doubt an increased number inaccurate/inappropriate references will be made in listicles such as this.”

Microsoft told the publications it’s investigating how the article made it through its “review process.”

Image credit: Shutterstock