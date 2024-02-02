Here are Best Buy’s top 5 deals of the week

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed Top Deals are live now until Thursday, February 8th.

Check out some of the best deals from the promotion below:

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

The Instax Mini 12 lets you snap and print photos instantly, with no need for a separate computer or printer. The instant camera was released in 2023, and it features a dedicated selfie mirror to line up your shots with automatic adjustments for brightness and shutter speed.

Paired with the Instaxup app, users can also scan physical photos and turn them into digital snaps that can be shared, edited, and saved in one place.

The instant camera is available in ‘Pastel Blue,’ ‘Clay White,’ ‘Lilac Purple,’ ‘Blossom Pink,’ and ‘Mint Green,’ and all the colours are currently discounted.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera: $89.99 (save $10).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max was released in 2023, and it allows users to enjoy 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E for smoother 4K streaming, with access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes through several streaming platforms. Plus, you can control your TV and smart home devices with the Alexa Voice Remote, which includes ‘recents’ and dedicated channel buttons.

Regularly available for $79.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently costs $69.99.

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1

If you’re a budding vlogger and looking for a camera that can capture stunning video and audio, you might want to check out the Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 content creator camera.

The camera features a flip-out LCD screen to help you frame your shots, paired with a wide-angle zoom lens and a built-in directional 3-capsule mic. The camera also offers 2.9x optical zoom that works in tandem with ‘Advanced Optical SteadyShot’ and active-mode image stabilization to reduce shake when shooting video.

The camera is currently on sale at Best Buy.

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1: $899.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q700C/ZC 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

Best Buy has the Samsung HW-Q700C/ZC 3.1.2 channel sound bar and wireless subwoofer on sale as part of its Top Deals.

The sound system offers immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound with a 3.1.2-channel configuration with two up-firing speakers and a wireless subwoofer.

The sound system pairs perfectly with Samsung TVs, with added support for AirPlay and Samsung’s Q-Symphony, which provides optimized sound through the front, side, and up-firing speakers of both the TV and Soundbar.

Samsung’s HW-Q700C/ZC 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer is currently on sale for only $499.99 at Best Buy, saving you $400 from its regular price of $899.99.

DJI Mini 2 SE Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo

DJI’s Mini 2 SE is a budget-friendly and easy-to-use drone that weighs just 249g. The light weight means you don’t need a drone pilot certificate to use it in Canada.

The drive features a top speed of 11.18mph (roughly 17.9kmph), with up to 10 km of HD video transmission and 31 minutes of flight time per full charge.

The combo on sale includes a remote controller, a USB-C connector, a Lightning connector, a standard micro-USB connector, extra batteries, spare propellers, and more.

The bundle is currently available for $579.99 (save $40).

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

Image credits: Best Buy

