It turns out you can’t hot-swap the Vision Pro’s battery

The Vision Pro launches on February 2nd in the U.S., and reviewers have started to get their hands on the headset. The device comes with one external battery, but Apple sells an additional battery pack for $200 USD (about $269 CAD).

However, according to John Gruber at Daring Fireball, you need to restart the device to switch the battery whenever it’s low. The Vision Pro has no reserve power, so when the headset’s external battery pack power cable is disconnected, the Vision Pro instantly shuts off.

The headset comes with an external battery pack with a capacity of 3,166mAh and charges through a USB-C port. The iPhone 15 Pro battery is 3,275mAh, but the voltages and power draw of the two devices are different, so it’s difficult to compare them. Apple says the Vision Pro’s battery has up to two hours overall battery life and specifically 2.5 hours for 2D video playback. The Vision Pro can be used while the battery is charging.

The cable that connects the headset to the power bank is locked tight into the battery pack, as seen in this X (formerly Twitter) post from Inverse‘s Ray Wong. It can be removed with a SIM card push pin. With the cable connected so well, there’s little risk of it accidentally coming out while using the headset. The additional battery pack, which is sold separately, also comes with the power cable that connects to the headset. That said, it looks like you can use a SIM card push pin to swap the battery and not the cable if you want.

l used a SIM card push pin to "unlock" the cable connected to the Apple Vision Pro battery pack. It popped right out. pic.twitter.com/tShScpMlvr — Ray Wong (@raywongy) January 31, 2024

Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset is priced at $3,500 USD (about $4,700 CAD) and launches in the U.S. on February 2nd. The device won’t be released in Canada and other regions until later this year. However, there are ways Canadians can get their hands on the device sooner.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Daring Fireball Via: MacRumors