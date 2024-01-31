Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds on sale

It looks like today is Samsung day as the company is promoting the new Galaxy S24, which means prior and current generations of its flagship devices are on sale. This is also true for its smartwatch and earbuds.
Check out the deals below:
- Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB ‘Black’ for $1,799 (save 8%)
- Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB ‘Violet’ with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Graphite for $2,088 (save $161)
- Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB ‘Black’ with Galaxy Watch 6 for $2,159 (save $251)
- Galaxy S21 FE 128GB ‘Graphite’ for $519 (save 37%)
- Galaxy Watch 4 40mm ‘Gold Aluminum’ for $219 (save 21%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm BT ‘Black Titanium’ for $479 (save 14%)
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB ‘Lavender’ for $525 (save 35%)
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB ‘Phantom Black’ for $1,349 (save 9%)
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 128GB ‘Graphite’ for $644 (save 12%)
- Galaxy Buds 2 ‘Olive’ for $160 (save 15%)
