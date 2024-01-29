B.C. Supreme Court iPhone class-action settlement decision coming soon

Canadian iPhone users whose devices allegedly slowed down following software updates could receive between $17.50 and $160 in a settlement agreement.

According to The Canadian Press, Michael Peerless, the lawyer representing those part of the class action lawsuit, the amounts will be paid out depending “on the number of valid claims received from those who can prove ownership of” an affected iPhone.

The class action lawsuit specifically covers any current or former resident of Canada (excluding Quebec) that prior to December 21st, 2017, owned and/or purchased an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and/or iPhone SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later installed, and/or an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus with iOS 11.2 or later installed.

A recent settlement in the U.S. tied to the same throttling controversy offered a legal framework for this Canadian class action lawsuit. In Canada, Apple has agreed to pay between $11.1 million and $14.4 million to settle the lawsuit.

The process for those part of the class action getting their claims will be “simple” and include an online and paper-based option, according to The Canadian Press.

The lawsuit stems from a 2017 scandal involving the way Apple tweaked the iPhone’s software to compensate for degrading battery performance in order to prevent unexpected shutdowns. The tech giant apologized for the lack of transparency and reduced the cost of battery replacements from $99 to $35 at the time.

Apple continues to deny the allegations described in the lawsuit and that the settlement isn’t an admission of fault.

Source: The Canadian Press