Here’s what’s new on BritBox this February 2024

In February, BBC Studios and ITV revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service.

BritBox, which costs $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In February, the service will add content like Bad Education season 5, Mandela, My Dad and Me, Chewing Gum and more.

February 1st

Chewing Gum: Seasons 1-2

Three Little Birds

Lorraine’s Fast, Fresh and Easy Food

Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch: Seasons 1-2

Madela, My Dad and Me

February 7th

Nad Education: Season 5

Black is the New Black

February 14th

Heartbeat: Seasons 2-6

February 18th

EE Bafta Film Awards

February 20th

There She Goes

February 26th

Thomas and Sarah

The Jonathan Ross Show: Season 21

February 28th

Vera: Season 13

BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, iOS and Android.

Image credit: BritBox

Source: BritBox