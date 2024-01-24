New on CBC Gem: February 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in February.

Highlights include Blue Valentine, Those Who Stayed, Penny Dreadful and more.

Read on for the full list:

February 1st

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

Le Mythe De La Femme Noire

Masters of Sex: Season 1

February 2nd

Marshall

February 4th

Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella

February 7th

Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Call the Midwife: Season 12

February 9th

Blue Valentine

My Mum Your Dad

February 13th

My New Moon Suit

February 14th

Masters of Sex: Season 2

February 16th

Extraordinary Extensions: Season 2

Penny Dreadful: Season 1

Younger: Season 5

Winnipeg Comedy Festival: Season 2

Vagrant

February 23rd

Those Who Stayed

February 28th

Poker Face: Season 1

Grand Designs New Zealand: Season 8

Preview what’s coming in March

Behind Every Man

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned

Juice

CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.