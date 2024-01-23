‘Nintendo has come for me’ says Palworld Pokémon modder

It has only recently launched, but Palworld is making headlines worldwide. The hit crafting and survival game dubbed ‘Pokémon with guns’ has sold six million copies in just four days. The game is available on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

The game has creatures called pals, which players can interact with and assign to various tasks around their base. Gamers are having a lot of fun with the game, but it has its share of controversy.

A modder by the name of Toasted recently teased a mod for the game that turns these pals straight up into Pokémon. But it appears Nintendo (which publishes the Pokémon games) has issued a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown on the video he released on X, formerly known as Twitter, teasing the mod.

Nintendo has come for me, please leave me in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/HGg65y67Qp — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 23, 2024

Toasted posted the full video showcasing the mod to YouTube, but says the Pokémon mod featured in the video will not be released to the public anytime soon due to the recent DMCA takedown on X.

I’ve been getting a large influx of people asking where they can get the mod etc. We want to release it for free to everyone, however due to Nintendo sending a DMCA over the last tweet we want to tread lightly for the time being — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 23, 2024

The YouTube video, which the taken-down video in the tweet teased, has been released.

Whether this Pokémon mod for Palworld will ever see the light of day and be released is unclear.

