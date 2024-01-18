PlayStation Store discounts nearly 2,000 games in New Year sale

While we’re already nearly three weeks into January, PlayStation is extending the New Year celebrations with a themed sale on the PlayStation Store.
From now until January 31st, the New Year Deals promotion will offer discounts on nearly 2,000 PS4 and PS5 games, including:
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5) — $51.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Exoprimal (PS4/PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS4/PS5) — $23.39 (regularly $38.99)
- Like A Dragon Ishin! (PS4/PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PS4/PS5) — $40.19 (regularly $66.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5) — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Sonic Superstars (PS4/PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS4/PS5) — $42.79 (regularly $53.49)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) — $25.99 (regularly $64.99)
The full list of New Year Deals can be found here.
It’s worth noting that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which was released last month, is also 33 percent off ($60.29) until January 25th.
Image credit: Sega