Here are all the best accessories for the ultimate desk setup

I don’t know about you, but I love desk setup and studio tour videos. After all, these “battle stations” and work areas are incredibly personal spaces as we often spend many hours at them. Here’s a collection of essential accessories that create the foundation for every desk space.
You might notice that aluminum is a recurring theme — I mean, it’s a pretty awesome metal. From style to ergonomics, treat yourself to some awesome gear that’ll improve your posture and boost your productivity.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.
-
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad
While Macs don't have Face ID, they do have Touch ID. But when working in a desktop configuration, you lose the convenient positioning of the Touch ID key in the top right corner of your keyboard. That's where the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad comes in. Compatible with any Apple Silicon Mac and available in black or white, users can authenticate via Touch ID rather than input long passwords. Plus, there's a numeric keypad for keying numbers!
$209.99Amazon (White) Amazon (Black)
-
Apple Magic Trackpad
Moving from a laptop's trackpad to a desktop's mouse can be frustrating. In doing so, you lose the multi-finger gestures that can make working on a MacBook so efficient. If you're a fan of using a trackpad but also work at a desktop setup, consider grabbing one of Apple's Magic Trackpads. Available in either black or white, it's made of an aluminum base with a colour-matched glass top.
$149Amazon (White) Amazon (Black)
-
Elgato Low Profile Mic Arm
Most microphone arms on the market form an arch that needs a fair amount of room to drop down. Elgato took a different approach with a low-profile mic arm that hovers across your desk and can be positioned under monitors. This aluminum arm has a reach of 74 cm (29.1"), can turn 360 degrees, and can be pivoted 90 degrees up-right. Cables can even be run inside the arm, hiding them from view.
$134.99Amazon
-
Elgato Stream Deck
Elgato's Stream Deck is a popular accessory among podcasters, streamers, and YouTubers. This programmable dashboard features 15 LCD keys customizable with button icons and pre-programmed one-touch operations like launching apps, muting a mic, or controlling smart home accessories.
$209.99Amazon
-
Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer
The Elgato Wave XLR is one of the most user-friendly audio interfaces available. Users connect headphones via a 3.5mm port, an XLR cable from their microphone, and their computer via USB-C. Once connected, a single large dial controls gain and audio volume while a touch-sensitive mute button is on the top. LED lights around the main control dial indicate the volume or gain. This audio interface requires virtually no additional setup—it looks great and is easy to use.
$219.99Amazon
-
KU XIU Magnetic iPad Arm
If you're a frequent iPad user or enjoy having your iPad nearby as a secondary display with Sidecar, then the KU XIU Magnetic iPad Arm is a must-have accessory. A desk clamp is at the base of this arm to fasten it securely to your desk. The arm also features four adjustment points and can turn an iPad 360 degrees. While there are two different sizes, 10.9/11-inch and 12.9-inch, the iPad magnetically attaches, making it easy to grab and go when needed. This arm lets your iPad float on either side of a primary display.
$129.99Amazon
-
Knodel Leather Desk Pad
A desk pad, or desk mat, is the cornerstone of any good desk setup. It's intended to showcase your personality and style through colour and material. Leather is a popular material of choice, along with felt. A perk of leather is how easy it is to clean while being reasonably durable. Knodel offers an affordable faux leather desk pad on Amazon that comes in 20 different colours and four different sizes to meet a variety of desks and workspaces.
$16.99Amazon
-
LEGO Orchid
If you don't have a green thumb, consider getting a plant from Lego. The LEGO Orchid is 608 pieces of fun. Once finished, it makes for an excellent conversational piece and desk accent piece, bringing a little joy to your workspace.
$69.99Amazon
-
LULULOOK Magnetic iPad Stand
The LULULook Magnetic iPad Stand is an excellent premium option to give your iPad a little more height or a few more working angles. Made of aluminum, an iPad magnetically attaches. At the same time, the stand can be adjusted from a taller viewing-centric position to a flatter illustration-centric one. This stand is a great way to minimize your iPad's surface area on the desk.
$99.99Amazon
-
Low Profile Laptop Stand
This simple, inexpensive aluminum laptop stand is a fantastic option whether you're looking for a spot to dock your Mac in clamshell mode or need a more ergonomic profile while working. To protect your computer, it has small rubber pads keeping it in place.
$15.69Amazon
-
Stouchi Continuity Camera Mount
Continuity Camera is one of the best Apple ecosystem features by allowing Mac users to leverage their iPhone as a webcam for incredible camera quality while on video calls. Stouchi makes two mounts for MagSafe-compatible iPhones: one for MacBooks and another for desktop monitors like the Apple Studio Display. Both mounts are aluminum and position the iPhone's camera similarly to a traditional webcam.
$13.99MacBook Desktop
-
UGREEN 200W Power Brick
Every desk needs ports to charge devices. The UGREEN 200W power brick has everyone covered. With four USB-C and two USB-A ports, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously and fast-charge most devices. This space grey aluminum power brick features a six-foot AC power cable and tiny rubber feet to grip onto your desk.
$209.99Amazon
-
UGREEN MagSafe Power Brick
If you have a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, the UGREEN MagSafe charging stand is an excellent addition to your desk setup. The MagSafe puck mounted at the top of the stand can adjust up to 65 degrees and provide full 15W of charging. Additionally, there are two USB-C ports and a single USB-A to charge your other battery-powered devices. This power brick is built out of space grey aluminum.
$239.99Amazon
-
VAYDEER Dual Aluminum Monitor Stand Riser
Do you need a little more height on your monitor? If so, VAYDEER makes an aluminum desktop monitor stand measuring 100cm (39.5-inches), perfect for two displays or a collection of personalized accessories. Raising your monitor's height helps reduce back and eye strain by encouraging your body not to slouch.
$99.99Amazon
-
VAYDEER Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Rests
Good ergonomics are an important yet often forgetting part of any desk setup. VAYDEER sells a set of wrist rests for a full-size keyboard and trackpad or mouse. These memory foam rests help position your wrists more ergonomically, reducing strain and wrist pain.
$29.99Amazon