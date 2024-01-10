Microsoft is reportedly working on Cowriter, a generative AI feature for Notepad

Microsoft is steadfast in its aim to integrate AI into its range of products.

It’s gearing up to launch a new generative AI feature for its Notepad app on Windows 11. Microsoft hasn’t announced the feature officially, but users have spotted clues in the latest test builds of the operating system.

Microsoft’s Notepad seems to have a new “Cowriter” feature that will use a credits/tokens system similar to ‘CoCreator’ on Paint. Users will have a limited number of credits to use the AI features, and Microsoft will likely charge a fee for additional credits. The company has not revealed the pricing details for its credits yet.

Cowriter will likely allow you to add prompts to the Notepad app, and have generative AI write text for you. Other users have also reportedly found references to a waitlist and a hero image for the Cowriter feature.

Microsoft has already said that 2024 will be “the year of the AI PC,” and it’s likely that the Cowriter feature will soon be announced and that beta invites will be sent out. The company followed a similar approach for the Cocreator feature in Paint, which was tested for months before being rolled out to all Windows 11 users.

Image credit: @PhantomOfEarth

Source: @PhantomOfEarth Via: The Verge