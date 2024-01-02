Headlines are coming back to X (formerly Twitter) link previews

X (formerly Twitter) is bringing back headlines to link previews after ditching them entirely a few months ago, but they’re a little different now.

Instead of the large text that previously appeared when sharing an X link, previews now include very small headline text just above the link’s URL. This text features a black background with white writing, helping it stand out on top of the image (it’s still kind of difficult to see).

Of course, true to X’s new direction, the additional context only appears when posting links directly through X’s web-based app and Tweet Deck (which is also owned by X), though it will probably make its way to X’s mobile apps in the future. It currently doesn’t support third-party social media aggregation platforms like Buffer.

What was wrong with Twitter’s original headline format? Who knows. The mind of X proprietor Elon Musk remains a mystery.

While not perfect, at least links have context when posted to X again. X removed headlines back in August as Elon Musk felt links without headlines looked better. Musk then later announced that headlines would return eventually.

Via: 9to5Google