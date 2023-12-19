All new vehicles by 2035 must be zero-emission, Ottawa’s new EV regulation outlines

The federal government has released the final version of the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard.

The standard focuses on increasing the availability of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) and reducing wait times for Canadians.

The framework states all vehicles automakers sell by 2035 must be zero-emissions. Interim targets see 20 percent of all vehicle sales by 2026, and at least 60 percent by 2030 be for zero-emission vehicles. The plan is expected to reduce 360 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The government notes these targets will help ensure EVs make their way to Canada over other countries with similar targets, like the U.S., reducing wait times and ensuring Canadians have access to the latest vehicles.

The framework comes as the demand for EVs grows. Statistics Canada reports one in eight vehicles sold nationwide in the last quarter was an EV. This figure was higher in B.C. and Québec, with one in every five vehicles being an EV. The two provinces already had standards on EVs in place.

“Many Canadians are increasingly eager to make the switch to cleaner transportation, since it’s a win-win-win in savings, their heath, and the environment” Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said. “Putting in place an Electric Vehicle Availability Standard fulfills a major climate commitment from our climate plan.”

The new standard also includes a credit system to ensure automakers keep up with the regulations. Companies can earn credits for various actions, including the number of EVs they sell.

The framework doesn’t mean the sale of new gasoline or diesel vehicles will stop after 2026. However, sales will lower as the 2035 deadline approaches. The federal government points out that many manufacturers have shifted to EVs and set sale targets that align with their own. Canadians will be able to drive gasoline or diesel vehicles after 2035 and buy and sell them as used vehicles.