Apple launches Spatial Video Capture on iPhone 15 Pro models ahead of Apple Vision Pro launch

As part of the iOS 17.2’s launch, Apple has rolled out Spatial Video Capture on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Spatial Video Capture records with the ultrawide camera and the main camera simultaneously, merging them into one file. The resulting video is 1080p, 30 frames per second, and has a 3D effect when viewed through a virtual reality headset.

Spatial videos are designed to be experienced through the Vision Pro, Apple’s upcoming virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset. On any flat screen, the content will just look like a lower-resolution video. However, the Apple Vision Pro isn’t releasing until early 2024 in the U.S. and later in the year internationally.

Apple said that spatial video capture is arriving “ahead of the debut of Apple Vision Pro” so that iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users can “begin capturing moments with family and friends to enjoy on Apple Vision Pro from day one.” When it is released, the Apple Vision Pro will also be able to capture Spatial Videos.

You’ll need to install the update first to start taking spatial videos. After that, you can enable spatial video in your Settings. Once that’s done, head to the Camera app. Spatial videos must be taken in landscape orientation, so ensure you’re holding the phone lengthwise.

Then, it’s just a matter of tapping the spatial video icon and taking in the experience. For more on the Vision Pro, check out our hands-on with the headset.

Image Credit: Apple

Source: Apple