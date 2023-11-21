Rogers no longer offers $60/15GB ‘5G Infinite Lite’ plan to mobile-only customers

Rogers has removed its $60 additional line option from its website.

The ‘5G Infinite Lite’ plan for mobile-only customers gave 15GB of data at speeds up to 250Mbps and unlimited data at reduced speeds thereafter.

The option to add an additional line is still available, plus Rogers’ is already offering a $55/70GB bring-your-own phone (BYOP) plan, which is a cheaper option if it applies.

Rogers customers adding a line on their ‘5G Infinite Essential’ or ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plans can save $20/month for every additional line they add. It’s worth noting this isn’t a new perk but something Rogers has offered for some time.

The 5G Infinite Lite plan is still available for customers bundling mobile service with a home service. It’s priced at $50/ month (including a $10/month discount).

Customers adding an extra line under bundled 5G Infinite Essential or 5G Infinite Premium plans save $30/month for each additional line.

Source: Rogers