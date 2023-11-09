Pixel Watch could soon get full battery notifications

Google’s Pixel Watch could soon get a much-needed quality-of-life feature: full battery notifications.

Nail Sadykov, the editor of the Google News Telegram channel, discovered the feature in the latest version of the Pixel Watch app. However, the feature is hidden behind a flag and isn’t available to users yet.

Sadykov was able to enable the flag and found that the battery notification feature triggered when a paired watch reached 100 percent charge. A notification popped up on the paired smartphone, alerting the user to the full charge.

Pixel Watch companion app v2.1.0 prepares a new full battery notification feature. When your watch reaches 100% charge the companion app will send you a notification that the watch is fully charged. The feature is currently hidden behind a server-side flag. pic.twitter.com/1qvDsg4RT5 — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) November 8, 2023

The addition of battery-charged notifications would be a huge improvement to the Pixel Watch and Watch 2. In my time with the Pixel Watch 2, I need to charge it once a day, which usually means leaving it on the charger in my office or on my bedside table while I go about my day. Since I’m not in the same room or near the watch, I don’t always know when it hits full charge. That said, I can check the battery level of the Pixel Watch with the app on my phone, but getting a notification would be more convenient.

Since the notification feature seems to be in working order, it hopefully won’t be long before Google turns on the capability for Pixel Watch owners.

Source: @Nail_Sadykov Via: Android Police