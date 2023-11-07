Nintendo officially announces live-action The Legend of Zelda movie

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda video game series, has announced that the Japanese gaming giant is working on a live-action Zelda film with Avi-Arad.

Avi-Arad has worked on movies like Venom, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and more.

The movie will be produced by Nintendo/Arad Productions and directed by Wes Ball, who is best known for helming the Maze Runner series. The film is co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, with over 50 percent financed by Nintendo. Sony will handle the theatrical distribution of the film.

I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it. [2]https://t.co/2H9lzzS5Pv — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

Previous rumours indicated Nintendo was working with Universal, but it looks like those reports didn’t turn out to be accurate. It’s unclear when Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda film will release.

Despite its mixed reception from critics, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination, earned over $1.3 billion USD (about $1.7 billion CAD) at the global box office. Tears of the Kingdom, the most recent entry in the Zelda video game franchise, also isn’t a sales slouch, selling over 10 million copies in just three days, making it the fastest-selling game in the series.

Source: Nintendo