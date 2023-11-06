Tim Cook confirms Apple’s investment in generative AI technology

In times when all major tech giants are investing in and building on AI (Artificial Intelligence), Apple has been relatively quiet.

However, the Cupertino-based company reportedly has big AI-related plans for the future.

During a Q&A session with analysts and investors last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about the potential of generative AI, and if and how Apple is looking to monetize it (via MacRumors).

Cook did not reveal any specific details, but he confirmed that Apple is “investing quite a bit” in AI technology and that it will be a component of some of the company’s future products. He also mentioned that Apple will use generative AI in a “responsible” way, aligning with the company’s values and principles.

Cook gave some examples of how AI and ML are already integrated into every product that Apple ships, such as the Personal Voice and Live Voicemail features in iOS 17, and the Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and ECG features on the Apple Watch and iPhone. “These [features] would not be possible without AI. We don’t label them as such, because we labelled them as to what their consumer benefit is, but the fundamental tech behind it is AI and machine learning,” said Cook.

“In terms of generative AI, we obviously have work going on. I’m not going to get into detail about it because we really don’t do that, but you can bet we’re investing. We’re investing quite a bit. We’re going to do it responsibly. You will see product advancements over time where those technologies are at the heart of it,” he added.

Rumours in the past have indicated that Apple is working on its own chatbot, and some refer to it as Apple GPT, and Apple employees are currently using the generative AI for internal testing. A different rumour suggested that iOS 18, which will be released next year, could bring generative AI features to Siri. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: MacRumors