Alexa Voice Remote Pro is now $39.99

Earlier this week, Amazon slashed the prices of its popular Fire TV Sticks by up to 50 percent off. Today, the massive online retailer has cut the price of its popular Alexa Voice Remote Pro device.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a top choice for users of Fire TV streaming devices or TVs that operate on Amazon’s software. Its customizable and backlit buttons, plus the additional support of Alexa helping you locate it even when it’s hidden in your couch with the popcorn, is a game-changer.

Now priced at $39.99, this is something to consider if you’re in the market for a new remote this season.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon Canada

