Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits Disney+ Canada in December

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere on Disney+ worldwide, including in Canada, on December 1st.

The Dial of Destiny opened in theatres on June 28th to middling reviews and underwhelming box office earnings. Directed by James Mangold (Logan), the film follows Harrison Ford’s titular hero and his estranged goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as they race to stop a former Nazi (Mads Mikkelsen) from locating a power artifact.

Additionally, a feature-length documentary called Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford about Ford’s tenure as the iconic adventurer will also hit Disney+ on December 1st. The Dial of Destiny is Ford’s final time playing Indy, ending a decades-long run that began with 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The original Indy film, plus its sequels — Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — and The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones TV series (also known as The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) began streaming on Disney+ Canada in May.

Image credit: Lucasfilm