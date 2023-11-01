Apple quietly discontinues its $4.99 Siri-only Apple Music plan

In December 2021, Apple rolled out its $4.99/month Apple Music Voice Plan.

The low-cost plan gave users access to Apple Music, but only through Siri on all devices with the virtual assistant.

Apple has, however, decided to pull the plug on the affordable plan. The change was spotted by MacRumors. The plan is no longer available on Apple’s website, and only the Student ($5.99), Individual ($10.99) and Family ($16.99) plans remain.

The Voice Plan did not offer access to spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, lyrics view, downloads, and more.

The reason for the discontinuation of the Voice Plan is unknown, and it is unclear what will happen to the existing subscribers of the plan. Apple has not issued any official statement on the change.

This story will be updated if there’s new information.

Via: MacRumors