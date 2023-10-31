Mario creator’s Devil World finally comes to North America through Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added three more games to its Switch Online subscription service, including a never-before-released game from a legendary developer.

Three classic titles are now live for Nintendo Switch Online members!

The Mysterious Murasame Castle

DEVIL WORLD

Castlevania Legends

Notably, one of the games is 1984’s Devil World, a maze video game that was actually directed by renowned Mario and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto as his first console-only creation. However, Nintendo of America’s content policies surrounding religious iconography prevented it from being released in North America, making this Switch Online release its debut in the region.

Funny enough, though, many North American players will still have some unknowing familiarity with the game since the titular Devil appears as an Assist Trophy in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. (He’s that annoying bugger who points in different directions to move the camera while you’re fighting.)

Switch Online’s other new NES title, The Mysterious Murasame Castle, is an action-adventure title that’s one of the earliest games for the original Famicom.

Finally, there’s the Game Boy title Castlevania Legends, right on time for Halloween. The third entry in Konami’s long-running gothic horror action-adventure series is actually a non-canon prequel to the rest of the games.

All three games are included in Switch Online’s base membership, which costs $4.99/month or $24.99/year.

