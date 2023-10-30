Fido drops 40GB plan price to $45/month

Fido has made some changes to its bring your own phone (BYOP) plan lineup.

The Rogers flanker has reduced the cost of its 40GB talk and text plan to $50/month ($45/month after a $5 discount for automatic payments). This plan previously cost $65/month ($60/month after the $5 discount), though Fido had a promotion offering a $15/mo discount on the plan for 24 months.

The plan offers data at 4G LTE speeds and includes unlimited Canada-wide and international text sent from Canada.

Fido’s website doesn’t list the change as a limited-time offer, and it’s unclear how long the plan will stick around for. The flanker previously offered a $45/40GB plan in August.

Additionally, the carrier has removed its $50/30GB ($45/month with discount) talk and text plan from its BYOP options. It’s unclear if a new plan will take its place. The prices for its 10GB and 2GB talk and text plans remain unchanged.

Telus’ flanker brand Kood0 also made some plan changes to offer its talk and text plan for $35/month. You can check that out here.

More information on Fido’s plan is available on the company’s website.