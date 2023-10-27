Samsung plans to bring OLED screens to its budget Galaxy line

Korean publication The Elec has reported that Samsung might be planning to upgrade its entry-level Galaxy A phones next year.

The cheapest Galaxy A-series model in Canada is the Galaxy A03, coming in at $169.99.

Samsung cuts a lot of corners to be able to make and sell such affordable devices. For example, the A03s has a PLS TFT LCD display, a technology largely left out of modern phones in favour of OLED or AMOLED. However, that will soon reportedly change.

According to The Elec, Samsung’s Galaxy A15, which is expected to launch in 2024, will be the first budget phone from the company to feature an OLED display. This could also mean that higher refresh rates might make their way to Samsung’s affordable series, alongside wider viewing angles, richer colours and lower power consumption.

“Recently, demand for smartphone rigid OLED has decreased as Chinese panel companies have been selling flexible OLED at low prices,” according to the publication, and that is why Samsung might be interested in using OLED panels in its entry-level devices.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: The Elec Via: Android Authority