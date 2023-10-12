Threads now has an edit button, and unlike X (Twitter), you don’t have to pay for it

Meta has started rolling out an edit button on Threads to all users.

Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO, shared the news in a post on Threads. With the feature, Threads users will be able to edit a post for up to five minutes after it’s published. A little icon next to the post’s timestamp will indicate that it’s been edited.

While five minutes is a narrower window than the one-hour offered on rival X (Twitter), it’s also being made available for free, unlike the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. There, tweet post editing is locked behind X Premium, which costs at least $10/month.

That said, Meta has, for unclear reasons, opted to not include an edit history on posts, unlike X. Further, a Meta spokesperson told The Verge that there aren’t any plans to add such a list.

Alongside the edit button, Threads is also rolling out an option to make voice posts. A new microphone option will appear when you begin drafting a post.

As always, a company announcing the rollout of new features doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get them right away. For what it’s worth, I don’t yet have access to editing or voice posts on my iPhone 13 Pro in Ontario. Therefore, you may want to wait a bit and check back later.

Threads is available to download for free on iOS and Android.

Source: @zuck