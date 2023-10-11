Top tech deals for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day

It’s day number two for Amazon’s Prime Day. Below is a round-up of some of the best tech deals we’ve found so far:
- Up to 60% off Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles
- Up to 36% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD
- Up to 33% off Amazon Fire TV smart TVs
- Up to 51% off Echo Pop & Echo Show 5 Bundle
- Up to 60% off Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras
- Up to 25% off Kindle E-readers
- Up to 50% off Fire TV Devices
- Up to 44% off Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles
- Up to 50% off Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles
- Up to 33% off Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
- Up to 47% off Google Chromecast and Projectors from BenQ and Optoma
- Up to 37% off Anker charging accessories
- Up to 37% off Samsung laptops and monitors
- Up to 50% off JBL Headphones and Speakers
- Up to 31% off Western Digital and SanDisk drives and memory
- Up to 48% off iRobot Roomba Vacuums & Braava Mop
- Up to 34% off Bose headphones, earbuds & speakers
- Up to 37% off Samsung Phones, Watch & Earbuds
- 22% off Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
- 13% off Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Lightening
- 18% off Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8
- Up to 44% off Sony Headphones and Speakers
- Up to 35% off Fitbit Health & Fitness Luxe Trackers
- Save 29% on Google Chromecast With Google TV (4K)
