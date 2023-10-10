Nintendo Switch games like Mario, Zelda and Pokémon on sale for Prime Day

A variety of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale on Amazon for Prime Day.
Given that Nintendo exclusives rarely go on sale, these are particularly noteworthy. Read on for the highlights, which include Mario, Zelda and Pokémon:
- Bayonetta 3 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD — $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush — $52.24
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — $24.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Metroid Dread — $52.24 (regularly $79.99)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus — $54.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Ring Fit Adventure — $74.96 (regularly $99.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2 — $52.24 (regularly $79.99)
The Prime Day deals run from October 10th to 11th. More details can be found here.
Image credit: Nintendo