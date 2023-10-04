SaskTel makes 5G services available to more than 40 cell towers

SaskTel has vastly expanded the availability of its 5G network.

The Saskatchewan-based telecom provider says it expanded the network to more than 40 cell sites across the province. These sites serve communities and highway corridors.

SaskTel’s 5G network has data speeds up to 1.2Gbps, which will increase as the network matures, the company said in a press release.

The expansion is part of the company’s work to give residents and businesses throughout Saskatchewan access to next-gen hyper-fast wireless connectivity.

“We recognize the true potential of 5G and are tirelessly working to bring this new and powerful technology to our customers across the province,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said. “With this latest expansion, we are thrilled that more of our customers across the province will now be able to connect to each other and the world faster than ever before.”

The company’s 5G expansion project is part of its commitment to invest $1.6 billion of capital over the next five years. The investment has brought 5G services to several communities, including the cities of Warman and Martensville.

Source: SaskTel