Future Motion to recall every Onewheel electric skateboard due to safety concerns

Future Motion is recalling all 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards in the U.S. due to safety concerns. This comes off the heels of four deaths related to the use of the self-balancing boards in the last four years.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) called for Future Motion to do a mass recall following the deaths of four users between 2019 and 2021. According to the CPSC, a number of riders were ejected from various Onewheel skateboards, resulting in serious brain trauma. In the case of three deaths, the user wasn’t wearing a helmet. There have also been reports that the device failed to actively balance the rider or would stop suddenly. Other reported injuries include concussions, paralysis, fractures, etc.

At the time, Future Motion claimed it had tested its products and found no issues with the Onewheel. The company even made a public statement, objecting to the CSPC’s recall order. “We strongly disagree with the CPSC’s unjustified and alarmist claims,” the company said at the time.

Flash forward a year and Future Motion is now voluntarily moving forward with a recall. On a new page on the website, the company states it’s moving forward with a “voluntary recall of all Onewheel electric skateboards, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).” Speaking to The Verge, Onewheel’s Jack Mudd says the decision is a reflection of “months of work with the CPSC.”

It’s actively flagging retailers which sell Onewheels, asking them to stop. However, for newer models, including the Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel Plus XR, Future Motion will release a software update. This update includes a new warning system. To do so, users must connect their device to the mobile app and install the firmware update.

Furture Motion has been selling the Onewheel since 2014. Owners of older models can receive a “pro-rated credit of $100 to purchase a new board,” according to Mudd. This will only be given to owners who have confirmed to have disposed of their older devices.

Onewheel always looked as though it was a rugged piece of tech. However, it takes a lot of trust to leave your safety in the hands of a self-balancing board with only one wheel. Hopefully, owners of new models won’t be the victims of injuries in the future.

Image credit: Onewheel

Via: The Verge