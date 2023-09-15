Google Search brings Emoji Kitchen to iOS and web browsers

Google’s Emoji Kitchen feature, which lets you combine different emoji into custom stickers, is no longer exclusive to Android devices.

The feature, which launched as part of Gboard back in 2020, is now integrated into Google Search. This means that the feature isn’t exclusive to Android devices anymore, and even iOS users can make use of the emoji mix-and-match feature on their iPhones.

The feature essentially allows users to tap on two different emojis and mix them together, creating an all-new emoji.

To use Emoji Kitchen, users need to Google Search “Emoji Kitchen,” and a widget will appear at the top of the results page. The widget offers two options: random and manual. The random option will choose two random emojis and combine them. The manual option will let the user choose both the first and the second emoji to create a custom sticker.

Once created, you can then copy the emoji and paste it into messaging applications like iMessage, WhatsApp, Slack and more.

Image credit: Google

Via: 9toGoogle