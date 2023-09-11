dbrand starts selling its own Marvel’s Spider-Man 2-esque PS5 plates

Toronto-based dbrand has come out with its own detachable PlayStation 5 red-and-black ‘Arachnoplates’ inspired by Sony’s own Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console covers.

Pre-orders for Sony’s accessories went live at the end of July but quickly sold out, and the stock has only slightly replenished in spurts in the following weeks. Therefore, dbrand is positioning its unofficial product as an alternative.

“The [POPULAR VIDEO GAME CONSOLE] maker [MEGACORP] failed to produce enough stock of their [LICENSED VIDEO GAME] side panels,” writes dbrand on its site. “Thanks for dropping the ball, you [SERIES OF EXPLETIVES].”

Of course, dbrand’s accessories being unofficial means they don’t directly feature Spider-Man, but they sport the same red and black aesthetic — made to simulate Spidey’s classic red costume mixed with the Venom symbiote — with a spider web thrown in. Sony’s covers, meanwhile, have a red corner with Insomniac’s signature white Spider-Man emblem and black tendrils reaching towards it.

In Canada, Sony charges $84.99 for its Spider-Man console covers. While dbrand’s alternative costs $64.98, there’s a $14.95 middle skin and $11.95 red lightstrips that you basically need to complete the look, so the full package will set you back $91.88 before taxes. Shipping is free in Canada and the U.S.

You can order dbrand’s Arachnoplates for both the PS5 Disc and Digital Editions here. Shipments begin October 20th, the same day Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5.

This isn’t the first time dbrand has directly challenged Sony. In February 2021, the Canadian company launched ‘Darkplates,’ replaceable PS5 faceplates, before Sony itself offered such an option. It even boldly said “go ahead, sue us” to Sony in the process. The Japanese gaming giant eventually sent a cease-and-desist letter, to which dbrand complied while also suggesting there was more to come.

Sony finally launched its own official console covers in December 2021, while dbrand went on to make other legally daring products for the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Now that it’s back with PS5 console covers, it remains to be seen how Sony might respond.

Image credit: dbrand