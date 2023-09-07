Threads brings search feature to users in new update

Threads users can now search for posts on the platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the update in a post, stating it’s “rolling out to most English and Spanish-speaking countries today.”

The tech giant started testing the feature in late August in Australia and New Zealand. Without the tool, users can only search for other accounts by clicking the search box.

The ability to search via keywords will undoubtedly change the platform’s experience, pushing Threads to become more like its rival, Twitter X.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the feature is now available in Canada. The Verge reports the search feature is also available in the U.S. and U.K.

Updated September 7th, 2023, 2:52pm ET: The article has been updated to confirm the feature is now available in Canada.

Source: Threads Via: The Verge