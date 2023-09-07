Latest Android TV beta reveals new Chromecast remote with a star button

Google’s 4K Chromecast has largely remained the same since it was released in 2020.

However, the latest Android TV 14 beta reveals that a new Chromecast might be on the way.

As shared by 9to5Google, it analyzed the beta and found a video in it that shows a new Chromecast remote with a design that looks very similar to the current one, but with a few noticeable differences.

The new remote design, which is only shown as an outline in the video, has some changes in the button layout. On the right side, there is a bigger button that has a shape that suggests it is a volume rocker. Under the navigation pad, there are two round buttons, which are likely for ‘Back and Assistant.’ On the left side, there are three more buttons, which could be for ‘home,’ ‘mute,’ and for app shortcuts.

There also appears to be a new star-shaped button. According to 9to5Google, the button is labelled as “magic” in the app’s code. It is uncertain what function the button would perform, though the publication suggests it could be used as a custom shortcut button.

We don’t know when Google will release the new Chromecast with Google TV, but we are excited to see what it will offer. Rumours regarding the new Chromecast have been swirling since January this year. Read more about it here.

Image credit: 9to5Google

Source: 9to5Google