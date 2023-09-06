X (Twitter) feeds seem to be down for some users

Some X (Twitter) features appear to be down, as users globally report being unable to see new Tweets.

According to Ookla’s Downdetector, the outage started roughly between 1:20pm ET and 1:40pm ET.

Primarily, users are reporting issues with loading their ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds.

X’s status website, however, shows that “All Systems Operational.”

I’ve been refreshing for the past 5 minutes, even restarted my phone. What’s up with Twitter (X)?😨😨 is it down? pic.twitter.com/XRmjeI9vWh — Dr. Kealeboga Aiseng (PhD, Wits) (@Aisengkealeboga) September 6, 2023

Twitter down — asa (@Asa5am) September 6, 2023

X hasn’t commented on the issue yet.

This post will be updated when more information is available.