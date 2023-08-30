Ontario residents can now order alcohol from the LCBO on DoorDash

DoorDash Canada has announced a new partnership with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to offer same-day delivery of products from the LCBO on the DoorDash app in Ontario.

The food delivery app is following in the footsteps of SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, both of which already offer LCBO deliveries.

According to DoorDash’s press release, it plans to expand the offering to reach nearly 70 percent of the Ontario population, with inventory from over 300 LCBO stores, by the end of 2023. “Ontario-residents can now have their favourite local or international beer, wine, and spirits from the LCBO delivered straight to their doorstep,” said Shilpa Arora, general manager at DoorDash Canada.

Customers can expect products to match in-store pricing and have the option to take advantage of $0 delivery fees when applicable. DoorDash is also offering $0 delivery fees and service fees on the first LCBO order of $40+ at participating stores.

For customers, prior to ordering, they’ll have to upload a piece of ID that will validate that they are of legal drinking age. Additionally, before completing each delivery, Dashers would need to physically check the customer’s ID and scan it with the DoorDash app. The Dasher is also prompted to check for any signs of intoxication. The delivery may only be completed after each of the above steps is successfully completed.

For more information, click here. The DoorDash app is available on Android, iOS and via the web.

Source: DoorDash