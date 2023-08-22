How to watch Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live

Gamescom is soon approaching, with the event starting on Wednesday, August 23rd and running until August 27th, and like last year, Canada’s own Geoff Keighley will open the conference with the Opening Night Live show.

If you can’t make the trip to Cologne, Germany, you don’t have to worry because you can watch it online.

Here’s how to watch

Here's how to watch @gamescom Opening Night Live tomorrow. 2 hour show starts at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT, with 30 minute pre-show before.

Twitch: https://t.co/yCVvb4JhtG

X (Twitter): https://t.co/1ZeEiotbpN — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2023

Opening Night Live begins today, August 23rd, at 11am PT/2pm ET. You can watch it on the official Game Awards’ Twitch and YouTube channels.

Here’s what to expect

I’m very excited about the event because there are several games I’m excited to learn more about, including Lords of the Fallen, Black Myth Wukong and Alan Wake 2.

Tuesday, @gamescom Opening Night Live with: ✅Alan Wake 2

✅Assassin’s Creed Mirage

✅Black Myth Wukong

✅Call of Duty: MW3

✅Crimson Desert

✅Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

✅Lords of the Fallen

✅Sonic Superstars

✅Zenless Zone Zero

+ More!

Image Credit: Epic Games/Remedy Entertainment