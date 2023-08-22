fbpx
How to watch Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live

The show will feature games like Black Myth Wukong and Alan Wake 2

Dean Daley
Aug 22, 20237:04 AM EDT 1 comment
Alan Wake 2

Gamescom is soon approaching, with the event starting on Wednesday, August 23rd and running until August 27th, and like last year, Canada’s own Geoff Keighley will open the conference with the Opening Night Live show.

If you can’t make the trip to Cologne, Germany, you don’t have to worry because you can watch it online.

Here’s how to watch

Opening Night Live begins today, August 23rd, at 11am PT/2pm ET. You can watch it on the official Game Awards’ Twitch and YouTube channels.

Here’s what to expect

I’m very excited about the event because there are several games I’m excited to learn more about, including Lords of the Fallen, Black Myth Wukong and Alan Wake 2.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for coverage of the event.

Image Credit: Epic Games/Remedy Entertainment

