Microsoft expands Windows Copilot preview to Windows Insiders

Microsoft is expanding the preview of its AI-powered Windows Copilot in Windows 11 to Windows Insider users in the Beta Channel.

The company detailed the latest rollout in a blog post about Insider Preview Build 22631.2129, which includes an initial preview of Windows Copilot focused on “integrated UI experience, with additional functionality coming down the road in future previews.”

Those using the beta channel will be able to try Copilot after updating to build 22631.2129 or higher. They’ll also need Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or higher. Unfortunately, not everyone in the beta channel will see Copilot right away.

Windows Copilot can be accessed through a button on the taskbar or by pressing ‘WIN+C’ on the keyboard. It opens in a side panel docked to the right edge of the screen. Microsoft says it won’t overlap with desktop content and will “run unobstructed alongside your open app windows, allowing you to interact with Windows Copilot anytime you need.”

The first preview will let users ask Copilot a variety of questions, which can include actions like turning on dark mode or do not disturb, taking a screenshot, summarizing websites (via ‘Active tab in Microsoft Edge’), and more. Microsoft says users can submit feedback about any issues they encounter by clicking the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of Copilot.

The company also warned that not everything it showed off at its Build conference will be available in this Copilot preview. Instead, Copilot has a basic set of Windows settings plugins but no third-party plugin support yet.

Images credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft Via: Engadget