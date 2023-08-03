CRTC warns recent Android update may cause accidental 9-1-1 calls

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is warning Android users that their phones might be accidentally placing 9-1-1 calls following a recent OS update.

On Twitter, the telecom regulator said Google is aware of the issue and has been rolling out updates to address it. “The majority of Android devices are fixed or will soon be,” notes the CRTC.

Of course, that doesn’t account for all Android users, though. If this happens to you, the CRTC reminds you to remain on the line to notify the operators that there isn’t actually an emergency. After that, you can check your settings for a software update or turn off the automatic call function by toggling Emergency SOS.

There are no reported issues with iOS devices.

Source: CRTC