Google Play Games beta is now available (almost) everywhere

Google Play has officially released the beta for its PC project in 120 different regions, allowing users across the globe to download and play Android games on their PCs.

The project is Google Play’s attempt to simplify Android gaming on desktop by letting PC users to use an officially developed app, rather than the increasingly-popular emulation route.

The original beta released for testing to U.S., European and Japanese audiences in the fall of 2022. Despite the project gaining intrigue as one of the more interesting of the year, it was largely unavailable in its beta form to the rest of the world.

Now, the beta has launched in 120 different regions(including Canada) in what looks to be a sign that Google Play is looking to expand on the initiative.

A full list of regions alongside FAQs, system requirements and other specifics can be found on the project’s official website here.

The beta release has been met with positive reviews from users online. The general consensus appears to show that although the majority of games do run smoothly on the platform, some bugs and glitches are still present, which is to be expected in beta versions.

Now that Google Play Games is beginning to move past its primitive stages, Android gaming on PC could soon become standard on an official platform.

Hopefully, further development and tweaking can see this become a reality when Google Play Games officially launches in the future.

