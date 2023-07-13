PlayStation’s Access controller releases on December 6th

PlayStation has announced that its new Access controller for PlayStation 5 will be available globally on December 6th, with pre-orders kicking off on Friday, July 21st in Canada.

The PS5 has several settings for the Access controller that let users configure the gamepad to meet their needs. You can map buttons on up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off and disable buttons if you have problems accidentally pressing certain ones.

It’s great to see PlayStation launch its own accessibility gamepad given Microsoft has offered one for quite some time now.

The PlayStation Blog offers a closer look at what exactly comes inside the box.

Source: PlayStation Blog