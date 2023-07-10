Names, emails, more among stolen Petro-Points information, Petro-Canada confirms

Hackers stole names, phone numbers, birthdays, and email and mailing addresses from Petro-Points customers, Petro-Canada says.

The company first informed Canadians of a cyberattack on June 26th. In a recent email to customers informing them of the compromised information, the company said hackers accessed its IT network on June 21st, 2023.

“Out of caution, we disabled our Petro-Points systems, including our website and app, and we are conducting enhanced security monitoring,” the email read.

While customers can’t redeem Petro-Points at this time, the company says existing balances are safe. It will also credit customers’ accounts for accumulated points while the program is offline.

The company is further asking customers to be wary of emails or messages that look unusual.

“The security of your personal information is important to us. We regret this incident has happened and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the situation,” the message concluded.

