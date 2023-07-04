Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now 38 percent off [Early Prime Day Deal]

Amazon has kicked off its ‘Early Prime Day’ deals, and right out of the gate, it’s offering mega savings on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

This streaming stick packs more power than the previous versions thanks to a faster MediaTek MT8696 processor, with a quad-core 1.8GHz CPU and a 750MHz GPU. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also features 2GB of RAM and an updated Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Amazon Music.

In addition, the stick features support for Dolby Vision, along with Live View Picture-in-Picture support.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now 48 percent off at $38.99.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada