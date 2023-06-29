Best Buy’s Summer PC Gaming sale discounts the Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel

Best Buy Canada is offering a ‘Summer PC Gaming’ sale event with discounts on several PC gaming peripherals and accessories, including the Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel for consoles and PC.

The Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel is a high-performance peripheral that lets you experience racing games with realistic feedback and control. It features what Logitech calls TRUEFORCE, which is a force feedback technology that connects directly to the game physics and delivers realistic feedback, allowing you to feel every bump, brake, and turn with precision and immersion.

The wheel also has a premium build with aluminum paddle shifters, a hand-stitched leather wheel cover, and a pressure-sensitive brake system. It has a programmable dual clutch that lets you launch faster from the starting line, a 24-point selector to adjust the driving preferences, and integrated game controls for convenience. The wheel is compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, and supports most racing games on these platforms. Learn more about the accessory here.

Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 5/PC – Black: $449.99 (save $100)

Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One – Black: $449.99 (save $100)

Find other Summer PC Gaming deals below:

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $90)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black: $149.99 (save $80)

Corsair K70 RGB Backlit Mechanical Silent Gaming Keyboard – English: $174.99 (save $45)

Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL Backlit Mechanical Yellow Gaming Keyboard – English: $79.99 (save $60)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard: $149.99 (save $90)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Red: $149.99 (save $50)

Razer Ornata Chroma Backlit Mechanical Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (save $50)

Corsair K70 RGB Mk2 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard – English: $169.99 (save $70)

Corsair HS55 Surround Gaming Headset – Black: $49.99 (save $40)

ASUS TUF Dash 15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-12650H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070) – En: $1,399.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX/512GB SSD /32GB RAM/RTX 3050): $1,399.99 (save $200)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-11400H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650/Windows 11): $799.99 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 4060): $1,999.99 (save $200)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Mecha Grey (Intel Core i7-12700H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 4050): $1,399.99 (save $100)

Find all the Summer PC Gaming deals here.

Image credit: Best Buy